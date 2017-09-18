The Handmaid's Tale's Elisabeth Moss Wins Emmy, Thanks Mom for Teaching Her to Be a 'F---ing Badass'

Elisabeth Moss won the 2017 Emmy Award for outstanding drama actress on Sunday night.

The actress took home the golden statue for her role in The Handmaid’s Tale. She beat out fellow nominees Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), Claire Foy (The Crown), Keri Russell (The Americans), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) and Robin Wright (House of Cards).

Watch the full episode of People & Entertainment Weekly Red Carpet Live, streaming now on PeopleTV. Go to People.com/peopletv, or download the app on your favorite streaming device.

The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Orphan Black‘s Tatiana Maslany presented the award to the first-time Emmy winner.

“So crazy!” she began. “I’m going to go with… Hulu and MGM, thank you so much for supporting our show,” Moss said as she thanked the academy and her fellow nominees: “Each and every one of you has inspired me so much. You all deserve to be up here with me.”

Moss highlighted her “incredible” castmates, the crew and writers room, “my team at WME,” her manager and Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood for “what you did in 1985. Thank you for what you continue to do for all of us.”

She also thanked director Reed Morano for “teaching me what it means to be balls to the wall.”

“My brother, Derick, for being my best friend since the day you were born,” she continued. “And my mother. You are brave and strong and smart and you have taught me that you can be kind and a f—ing badass.”

WATCH: The Gowns That Made Us Blush at the 2017 Emmy Awards Red Carpet

For full Emmys coverage, click here.

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.