WATCH: Elisabeth Moss Can’t Be Saved By Her Emmy Win on Mean Tweets Segment

Even Emmy winners aren’t immune to a little Twitter fire!

Jimmy Kimmel‘s “Mean Tweets” is focusing on 8-time Emmy nominee and winner Elisabeth Moss, who is taking on the Twitter-sphere on Monday’s all-new Jimmy Kimmel Live!

With sweet charm, Moss narrates an incredible put-down against her: “Elisabeth Moss looks STUNNING. I think she can clean up well, despite my grandmother’s harsh opinion that she’s hideous.”

Meanwhile, things don’t look much better for Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons, whose mean tweet ends with a bang, to say the least.

The full installment, which features Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal and Kristen Bell, airs Monday night at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.