WATCH: Elisabeth Moss Can’t Be Saved By Her Emmy Win on Mean Tweets Segment

By @alexiafedz

Posted on

Even Emmy winners aren’t immune to a little Twitter fire!

Jimmy Kimmel‘s “Mean Tweets” is focusing on 8-time Emmy nominee and winner Elisabeth Moss, who is taking on the Twitter-sphere on Monday’s all-new Jimmy Kimmel Live! 

With sweet charm, Moss narrates an incredible put-down against her: “Elisabeth Moss looks STUNNING. I think she can clean up well, despite my grandmother’s harsh opinion that she’s hideous.”

Meanwhile, things don’t look much better for Big Bang Theory’Jim Parsons, whose mean tweet ends with a bang, to say the least.

The full installment, which features Jennifer Lawrence, Jake Gyllenhaal and Kristen Bell, airs Monday night at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.