Elisabeth Moss and Jon Hamm Have a Giggly Mad Men Reunion Following Her Emmy Win

What’s better than an Emmy Awards win? Celebrating that victory with an old friend, of course.

Elisabeth Moss — who took home her first Emmy on Sunday night for her role as Offred, a quiet but shrewd rebel against a horrifically patriarchal society in The Handmaid’s Tale — was the belle of the ball at the Hulu after-party. After posing for photos on the red carpet and hitting the dance floor to Nelly’s “Hot in Herre” with her TV husband O-T Fagbenle, the actress had a warm meet up with former Mad Men co-star Jon Hamm.

The friends met in the outside area of the bash around 11:45 p.m., where Moss smoked a cigarette while they talked and laughed. At one point, the actress was laughing so loudly with Hamm that she could be heard across the party.

She also leaned into on Hamm’s chest while he held her head and whispered something to her.

Though the two stars mingled with others throughout the evening, they were never more than a few feet from each other.

The 35-year-old actress won for outstanding drama actress on Sunday night, beating out fellow nominees Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder), Claire Foy (The Crown), Keri Russell (The Americans), Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) and Robin Wright (House of Cards).

During her acceptance speech, Moss highlighted her “incredible” castmates, the crew and writers room, “my team at WME,” her manager and Handmaid’s Tale author Margaret Atwood for “what you did in 1985. Thank you for what you continue to do for all of us.”

She also thanked director Reed Morano for “teaching me what it means to be balls to the wall.”

“My brother, Derick, for being my best friend since the day you were born,” she continued. “And my mother. You are brave and strong and smart and you have taught me that you can be kind and a f—ing badass.”

It’s not the first time Moss has played a resourceful woman in a male-dominated setting: She was nominated for multiple Emmys as secretary-turned-copywriter Peggy in Mad Men.

“She’s the everyman. She’s just trying to do the right thing and achieve her goals. She’s a good person, and I think do identify with that and want her to succeed,” Moss told PEOPLE in 2008 of Peggy. “I think she is very ambitious … Peggy is a junior copywriter in a man’s world, and those are some big issues to deal with.”

Although all three characters are strong female leads, Moss has said she doesn’t necessarily gravitate to parts because they are feminist.

“I find myself getting slightly tripped up because I am a feminist, and I’m not ashamed of it,” she told TIME in April while discussing The Handmaid’s Tale. “But that’s not why I chose this role. I did it because it’s a complex character.”