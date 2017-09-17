Elisabeth Moss has a very big night ahead of her — and who better to be by her side than mom?

The Handmaid’s Tale star brought her mother to the 2017 Emmy Awards, where the acclaimed Hulu drama and its stars are up for a total of 13 awards.

Wearing a stunning Prabal Gurung gown and Olgana Paris heels, Moss, 35, opened up about the reactions she’s gotten from fans of the series, which is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Margaret Atwood and tells the story of life in the dystopia of Gilead, a modern-day totalitarian society ruled by a fundamentalist, patriarchal regime that treats women as property of the state.

“They say that it inspires them and gives them hope,” Moss told E!’s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet. “They’ll say that it’s sometimes very dark, but they feel like they’ve taken hope from it. That means a lot to me.”

Moss — who is nominated for outstanding lead actress in a drama series — also touched on the unique way she learned the good news: Her publicist sent her a GIF of a shirtless Anthony Rizzo.

“That’s aways a good thing, Anthony Rizzo with his shirt off — so I was like: ‘I think that’s good news,’ ” quipped Moss, whose mom is from Chicago, hence the actress’ diehard obsession with the Cubs player.

So, will a win tonight outshine the moment she got to meet the baseball player in August?

“Never, [there will never] be moment that will ever beat that moment,” said Moss. “I’m done. It’s all downhill.”

“I sort of blacked out,” she added, confessing that she has no idea what she told Rizzo during their exchange.

“He was like: ‘That thing you did on [Jimmy Kimmel Live!] was really funny,” she said. “And I was like: ‘Thanks.’ So lame. I was literally so stupid. It was pathetic. It was an out-of-body experience. Dream come true, though.”

The 69th Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, are airing live on CBS from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8 p.m. ET.