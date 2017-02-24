Elijah Wood Can Vouch for Friend Nick Viall's Bachelor Love Search: 'He's Very Genuine'

Who knew Frodo Baggins and The Bachelor were friends?

During Thursday’s appearance on The Tonight Show, Elijah Wood dished about his friend Nick Viall (yes, this season’s rose-giver!), and no one was more shocked than late night host Jimmy Fallon, who asked that question on Bachelor Nation’s mind: how?!

“I’ve known Nick before he became the Bachelor, which is the craziest thing,” Wood, 36, explained. “He was just around and I would hang out with him and I kind of knew about his Bachelorette experiences and found it fascinating.”

And because of his mutual friend, the I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore actor has been keeping up on all things Bachelor.

“It’s not even like jail where you get your call. It’s worse than jail, except you got 20 girls,” Wood said about Viall, 36, being “on lock” while in the process of finding his future wife.

While there may be some viewers who are skeptical about Viall’s search for love, Wood can reassure them.

“It’s real, yes (he’s looking for love), he is,” he told Fallon. “Here’s the thing about Nick, I think a lot of people question whether he is real or if it’s really real him on the show, in the way that he’s presenting himself, and that is him.”

Wood continued to vouch for Viall, adding, “He’s a very genuine individual, he’s got a lot of integrity, I can unequivocally say that.”

As for which contestant he’s rooting for? “Rachel, the whole time,” he confessed, followed by his thoughts on her as the new Bachelorette. “I’m a little mad, it means she’s out,” said Wood.