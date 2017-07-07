Eileen Davidson Leaving RHOBH After Three Seasons: 'It's Best for Me and My Family if I Step Away for Now'

Eileen Davidson is saying goodbye to the Real Housewives franchise — for now.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star announced in a statement obtained by PEOPLE on Friday that she is quitting the Bravo series after three seasons.

“After a lot of careful thought, I’ve decided because of my crazy schedules at The Young and The Restless, as well as Days of Our Lives, it’s best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now,” says Davidson, 58.

Although she won’t appear on the upcoming season of RHOBH, the longtime soap actress did hint that audiences might still see her on the series from time to time.

“But you never know, I might be popping in from time to time just to see what the ladies are up to!” adds Davidson. “Thanks for your love and support guys!!!”

She also took to Twitter to confirm her exit. “TRUE! Bcuz of my crazy sched @ yr & days I must step away from hw 4 now. But I might b popping in 2 see what the chix r up 2 Thx 4 the [love].”

TRUE! Bcuz of my crazy sched @ yr & days I must step away from hw 4 now. But I might b popping in 2 see what the chix r up 2 Thx 4 the ❤️ — Eileen Davidson (@eileen_davidson) July 7, 2017

The Days of Our Lives star, who first got her start on the daytime soap in 1993 when she starred as the villainous Kristen DiMera alongside fellow RHOBH castmate Lisa Rinna (who played Billie Reed from 1992 to 1995), joined the Housewives franchise for season 5 in 2014.

Davidson joins fellow RHOBH cast member Eden Sassoon in exiting the series ahead of its eighth season. In May, Sassoon announced that she wouldn’t be returning.