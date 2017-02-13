Eden Sassoon Recalls the 'Painful' Days on Tuff Turf Set with Kim Richards & Sister, Catya

Eden Sassoon is speaking out about the “painful” days when her sister Catya, became addicted to drugs, (which ultimately led to her death), while partying with Robert Downey, Jr. and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kim Richards, both of whom she met on the set of 1985’s Tuff Turf.

“For me, it was painful,” Sassoon, 43, tells PEOPLE Now. “My mom’s a recovering alcoholic too so it was around me everywhere.”

The daughter of legendary beauty icon Vidal Sassoon says that while everyone else was looking for a good time, she felt incredibly lonely.

“It was finding sanity in the insanity,” she admits. “I felt like there could be hundreds of people or even 10 people around you, but I was always alone, if that makes sense. Even at home — it’s a full house; there’s four kids, there’s friends, there’s mom, dad, assistants, cooks — and I felt alone.”

Although Catya died of an overdose in 2002 at 34, her sister says she and her Real Housewives costar have never talked about the situation.

“We can still look at one another, and as the season progresses, it shifts,” she hints.

RELATED VIDEO: RHOBH Star Eden Sassoon on the Hollywood Men She’s Dated — Orlando Bloom, Neil Patrick Harris & More!

Sassoon, who battled alcohol addiction herself, reveals that her childhood was fairly normal — aside from having a never-ending supply of hair products and being dropped off at high school by a driver hired to protect her.

“I never took any of this into account where maybe my sister did, and it affected her more,” Sassoon adds.

Aside from growing up in a famous family, Sassoon has also kept the company of some of Hollywood’s leading men including Orlando Bloom, Tobey Maguire and Neil Patrick Harris.

“Neil’s honestly one of the best people in the entire world,” she says. “If he wasn’t married and wasn’t gay, I’d marry that man.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. (ET) on Bravo.