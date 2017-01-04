Eden Sassoon Says Her Late Sister’s Addiction to Drugs Began with Kim Richards and Robert Downey, Jr.

Eden Sassoon made her debut on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Tuesday, opening up about how her late sister became addicted to drugs while partying in the ’80s with Robert Downey, Jr. and original RHOBH star Kim Richards.

The daughter of legendary beauty icon Vidal Sassoon, Catya Sassoon died of an overdose in 2002. She was just 34.

“For a long time I was numb, very numb to it,” Eden, 43, explained to Housewives Lisa Rinna and Erika Girardi on Tuesday. “And completely shut off.”

Catya was an actress whose first movie was 1985’s Tuff Turf. Her costars in the film were James Spader, Downey, Jr. and Richards.

“This was way way back in the day, when my dad bought Frank Stallone’s house in Bel-Air,” Eden said. “Kim would come over with Robert Downey — and Robert would play the piano like crazy. I was like ‘Who are all these, like, insane [people]’ ”

Eden remembered Catya as being “alive” and “vibrant” at the time. But things quickly took a turn.

“Sure enough they all sort of had their stuff,” Eden said. “I think on this set was the beginning of everybody’s drug and alcohol abuse, if you really look at it. It was kind of pre-f—ed up days.”

Downey, Jr. certainly had his “f—ed up” days. From 1996 through 2001, the 51-year-old was arrested numerous times on drug-related charges — including valium, marijuana, cocaine and heroin. In 1997, he spent six months in L.A. county jail after missing a court-ordered drug test. Two years later, he would spend nearly a year in California Substance Abuse Treatment Facility and State Prison on another drug-related charge.

After two more arrests, Downey, Jr. was finally sentenced to a yearlong live-in drug rehabilitation treatment program which finally put him on the path to success. As he told Oprah Winfrey during a November 2014 appearance on her show, he no longer has “an inkling of a desire” to do drugs.

“I just happened to be in a situation the very last time and I said, ‘You know what? I don’t think I can continue doing this,’ he said. “And I reached out for help and I ran with it, you know? Because you can reach out for help in a half-assed way, and you’ll get it, and you won’t take advantage of it. You know? It’s really not that difficult to overcome these seemingly ghastly problems… what’s hard is to decide.”

Richards’ battle with alcohol addiction has long been documented on RHOBH. The 52-year-old actress entered rehab in 2011 — and then again in April 2015 following her arrest for public intoxication. She left her Malibu treatment facility for her daughter’s nuptials in May 2015, but checked herself back in two weeks later.

“I’m just so grateful to be where I am today,” Richards told PEOPLE in December. “To be this happy and have life this good and have the relationships that I have — I feel so blessed. I feel powerful. I feel so grateful. Honestly. Life is so amazing today. I wake up happy, I go to sleep happy.”

Perhaps learning from her sister’s mistakes, Eden has been sober for four years, living her life in “a continual ongoing cleanse.” A divorced mother of two, she owns both the full-service salon EDEN by Eden Sassoon and two luxury Pilates studios in L.A.

Next week, Sassoon will reunite with Richards at sister Kyle Richards‘ game night. Fans will no doubt be watching to see if they share any more memories of their time together in the 1980s.

