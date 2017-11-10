Ed Westwick’s BBC Series White Gold Disrupted amid Sexual Assault Claims

BBC is cutting its business ties with Ed Westwick for the time being in the wake of two sexual assault claims against the actor. According to a statement from the network, Westwick is taking a break from his White Gold series and BBC will forgo the premiere of Ordeal by Innocence, an Agatha Christie special.

“These are serious allegations which Ed Westwick has strenuously denied,” the statement reads. “The BBC is not making any judgement but until these matters are resolved we will not include Ordeal by Innocence in the schedules. The independent production company making White Gold has informed us that Ed Westwick has paused from filming while he deals with these allegations.”

Ordeal by Innocence, the first of a planned string of Christie-based series, was supposed to air internationally on BBC One, while Amazon had planned to debut the special stateside. A rep for Amazon Studios, which parted ways with former head Roy Price over previous sexual harassment claims, did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment.

Westwick, 30, has been accused of raping actress Kristina Cohen and former actress Aurélie Wynn, both allegations the Gossip Girl alum has denied. (His rep did not immediately respond to EW’s request for comment on this story.)

“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct,” the actor wrote in a previously released statement. “I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

Currently, the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating claims from Cohen, a spokesperson told EW on Thursday. Westwick claims to have never known the actress.