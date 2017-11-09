Ed Westwick Was Planning Engagement to Jessica Serfaty Before Sexual Assault Scandal: Source

Just weeks before he was accused of sexually assaulting two actresses, Ed Westwick was planning on proposing to his girlfriend Jessica Serfaty.

A source tells PEOPLE that the 30-year-old Gossip Girl star and Serfaty, a 26-year-old Los Angeles-based model and actress, were “looking at engagements rings” while vacationing in Paris a couple of weeks ago.

According to the source, those plans have been put on hold in light of the allegations against Westwick, though the two remain very much together. A representatives for Westwick did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Westwick and Serfaty, who has a 9-year-old son from a previous marriage, have been dating since May. Serfaty, a former America’s Next Top Model contestant, has previously been linked to Joe Jonas and Niall Horan.

Havin’ their fling again, younger than spring again. @edwestwick A post shared by Jessica Michél Serfaty (@jessicamichel) on Oct 24, 2017 at 5:21pm PDT

Beret babes @jessicamichel A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Oct 30, 2017 at 6:34am PDT

On Thursday, Westwick denied the second rape allegation brought against him this week after former actress Aurélie Wynn accused him of sexual assault just days after actress Kristina Cohen accused him of the same act.

“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct,” he wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

Westwick, who also previously denied Cohen’s account, is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department after Cohen filed a sexual assault report Tuesday.

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Nov 9, 2017 at 9:52am PST

On Wednesday, Wynn, whose stage name was Aurelie Marie Cao, alleged in a Facebook post that Westwick sexually assaulted her in July 2014 while she was visiting the actor’s rented home.

“I said no and he pushed me face down and [I] was powerless under his weight,” she said. “I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock.”

Wynn said she decided to speak out after Cohen alleged on Monday that Westwick raped her three years ago at his apartment.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Cohen, who has played minor roles in several movies and TV series, alleged Westwick raped her while she was visiting the actor at his apartment with her then-boyfriend, whom she referred to as a producer who was friends with Westwick.

Cohen said she wanted to leave after Westwick allegedly suggested “we should all f—” but felt pressured into staying because the producer didn’t want to make Westwick feel “awkward.”

“Ed insisted we stay for dinner,” Cohen wrote. “I said I was tired and wanted to leave, trying to get out of what was already an uncomfortable situation. Ed suggested I nap in the guest bedroom. The producer said we would stay for just another 20 more minutes to smooth everything over, and then we could leave.”

“I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body,” she claimed. “I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f— me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.”

Westwick denied Cohen’s allegations on social media.

“I do not know this woman,” he wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:46am PST

I know you, I know the truth. Such sadness in my heart. I love your kind gentle soul. Bless. — Jessica Michél (@JessicaSerfaty) November 7, 2017

Nah, thanks mate. l ain’t havin any of that. A post shared by Jessica Michél Serfaty (@jessicamichel) on Nov 7, 2017 at 6:27pm PST

Serfaty has appeared to defend Westwick via social media, tweeting on Tuesday: “I know you, I know the truth. Such sadness in my heart. I love your kind gentle soul. Bless.”

On Wednesday, she shared a photo of the word “bulls—” on Instagram, captioning it: “Nah, thanks mate. I ain’t havin any of that.”

Westwick’s lawyer has not responded to multiple requests for comment from PEOPLE.