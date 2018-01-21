Ed Westwick and his girlfriend showed some PDA over the weekend during a date in Los Angeles, amid the continued fallout as the actor faces allegations of sexual assault.

The duo were cuddly during a lunch outing at the eatery Lemonade on Saturday, which came just weeks after it was announced that the Gossip Girl alum, 30, was recast in the BBC’s Agatha Christie drama due to the allegations raised against him.

Serfaty, a former America’s Next Top Model contestant, has been dating Westwick since May.

A source told PEOPLE in November that Westwick and the Los Angeles-based model were “looking at engagements rings” while vacationing in Paris in late October. According to the source, those plans were put on hold in light of the allegations against Westwick, though the two remain very much together.

The first sexual assault allegation was brought against Westwick by actress Kristina Cohen on Nov. 6. In a lengthy Facebook post, Cohen alleged that Westwick raped her three years ago while she was visiting the actor at his apartment with her then-boyfriend, whom she referred to as a producer who was friends with Westwick.

Since then, the LAPD has opened an investigation into the claim, while former actress Aurélie Wynn came forward with similar accusations.

Westwick has denied both women’s allegations.

“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct,” he wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

A third woman, creative producer Rachel Eck, alleged in a BuzzFeed interview that in 2014, Westwick “aggressively groped” her breasts at a hotel in Hollywood. Westwick has not yet commented on Eck’s allegation, and his lawyer did not responded to multiple prior requests for comment from PEOPLE. Westwick’s rep also did not comment to BuzzFeed.

Earlier this month, producers of BBC One’s Ordeal By Innocence announced that Westwick has been replaced by actor Christian Cooke in the upcoming drama series. Reshoots on certain scenes in the project adapted from Agatha Christie’s works are planned to commence later this month.

Westwick had also “paused” from filming his series White Gold in November “while he deals with these allegations,” a statement from the BBC read at the time.