Ed Westwick's Girlfriend Says NY 'Just Ain't the Same' Without Him Amid Sexual Assault Allegations

Ed Westwick has seemingly been without his girlfriend while keeping out of the spotlight after it was confirmed that sexual assault allegations against him are being reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Jessica Serfaty, a 26-year-old model, shared a new photo of the couple kissing at a restaurant on Instagram Sunday with the caption, “New York just ain’t the same without.”

In the snap, the model wears a gold band on her left ring finger, namely a Cartier “Love” ring.

The speculation about an engagement comes five months after a source told PEOPLE in November 2017 that Westwick was planning on proposing to Serfaty weeks before he was accused of sexually assaulting two actresses. (Serfaty, who has a 9-year-old son from a previous marriage, previously wore the same ring on that hand in social media posts shared in January, February and March.)

A rep for Westwick did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment. Westwick has previously denied the assault accusations.

Westwick, 30, and Serfaty were last spotted in Los Angeles together back in January amid the continued fallout as the Gossip Girl alum faces allegations of sexual assault.

In total, three women have accused the British actor of raping or sexually assaulting them in 2014.

Prosecutor spokesman Greg Risling told PEOPLE in March that their office was presented with a case by L.A. police on March 20 and “it is under review.” Under standard procedure, police investigate accusations of crimes and then turn over their findings to the district attorney, who determines whether to bring charges.

However, it is unclear which of those alleged assaults is being reviewed by the L.A. district attorney.

The claims against Westwick first came to light in November after actress Kristina Cohen filed a police report accusing him of rape in 2014. Soon after Cohen went public, former actress Aurélie Wynn accused Westwick on social media of raping her in July 2014 while she was visiting his home.

Then, within days of that allegation, a third woman, creative producer Rachel Eck, said in an interview with Buzzfeed that Westwick had allegedly “aggressively groped” her breasts at a Hollywood hotel in 2014.

In a since-deleted message posted on social media, Westwick dismissed the first two accusations.

“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct,” he wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

Westwick has not yet responded to the third allegation.