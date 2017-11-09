Ed Westwick has denied the second rape allegation brought against him this week.

After former actress Aurélie Wynn accused the Gossip Girl star of sexual assault just days after actress Kristina Cohen accused him of the same act, Westwick, 30, issued a statement on social media Thursday.

“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct,” he wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

Westwick, who also previously denied Cohen’s account, is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department after Cohen filed a sexual assault report Tuesday.

On Wednesday, Wynn, whose stage name was Aurelie Marie Cao, alleged in a Facebook post that Westwick sexually assaulted her in July 2014 while she was visiting the actor’s rented home.

“I said no and he pushed me face down and [I] was powerless under his weight,” she said. “I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock.”

Wynn said she told her then-boyfriend, former Glee actor Mark Salling, that she “got raped.”

“When he found out by who he pretended not to know him, then blamed me for it and broke it off with me,” she said.

Salling, 35, pleaded guilty to child pornography charges last month. A representative for Salling did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment in regards to Wynn’s account.

Wynn said she decided to speak out after Cohen alleged Westwick raped her three years ago at his apartment.

“I kept quiet and soon got to see and hear how prevalent sexual assault and intimidation goes on in this industry … to the point where I questioned how much I really wanted to be in entertainment as I didn’t see it getting better,” Wynn wrote. “And at what cost? I’ve since moved on from acting and wanted just to reenforce Kristin Cohen’s claim as I believe them to be true.”