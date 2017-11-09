Ed Westwick has denied the second rape allegation brought against him this week.
After former actress Aurélie Wynn accused the Gossip Girl star of sexual assault just days after actress Kristina Cohen accused him of the same act, Westwick, 30, issued a statement on social media Thursday.
“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct,” he wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”
Westwick, who also previously denied Cohen’s account, is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department after Cohen filed a sexual assault report Tuesday.
On Wednesday, Wynn, whose stage name was Aurelie Marie Cao, alleged in a Facebook post that Westwick sexually assaulted her in July 2014 while she was visiting the actor’s rented home.
“I said no and he pushed me face down and [I] was powerless under his weight,” she said. “I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock.”
Wynn said she told her then-boyfriend, former Glee actor Mark Salling, that she “got raped.”
“When he found out by who he pretended not to know him, then blamed me for it and broke it off with me,” she said.
Salling, 35, pleaded guilty to child pornography charges last month. A representative for Salling did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment in regards to Wynn’s account.
Wynn said she decided to speak out after Cohen alleged Westwick raped her three years ago at his apartment.
“I kept quiet and soon got to see and hear how prevalent sexual assault and intimidation goes on in this industry … to the point where I questioned how much I really wanted to be in entertainment as I didn’t see it getting better,” Wynn wrote. “And at what cost? I’ve since moved on from acting and wanted just to reenforce Kristin Cohen’s claim as I believe them to be true.”
“I am so incredibly thankful all of this is finally coming to light and that there is justice in the world,” she continued. “I believe you Kristina Cohen and thank you for speaking up so eloquently and really encompassing what young female actresses have to go through at the hands of men like Ed Westwick. Without you I would not have had the strength to speak up publicly about my ordeal. #metoo.”
In a lengthy Facebook post shared Monday, Cohen, who has played minor roles in several movies and TV series, alleged Westwick raped her while she was visiting the actor at his apartment with her then-boyfriend, whom she referred to as a producer who was friends with Westwick.
Cohen said she wanted to leave after Westwick allegedly suggested “we should all f—” but felt pressured into staying because the producer didn’t want to make Westwick feel “awkward.”
“Ed insisted we stay for dinner,” Cohen wrote. “I said I was tired and wanted to leave, trying to get out of what was already an uncomfortable situation. Ed suggested I nap in the guest bedroom. The producer said we would stay for just another 20 more minutes to smooth everything over, and then we could leave.”
“I was woken up abruptly by Ed on top of me, his fingers entering my body,” she claimed. “I told him to stop, but he was strong. I fought him off as hard as I could but he grabbed my face in his hands, shaking me, telling me he wanted to f— me. I was paralyzed, terrified. I couldn’t speak, I could no longer move. He held me down and raped me.”
Cohen said the producer later blamed her, saying she was an “active participant” and couldn’t report the incident because Westwick would allegedly have people “destroy” her and her acting career.
Westwick denied Cohen’s allegations on social media.
“I do not know this woman,” he wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”
He has not responded to PEOPLE’s requests for comment.