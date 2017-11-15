Ed Westwick Accused of Sexual Assault by a Third Woman

A third woman has come forward with sexual assault allegations against Ed Westwick.

In an interview with BuzzFeed published Tuesday, creative producer Rachel Eck alleged that in 2014, the Gossip Girl star “aggressively groped” her breasts at a hotel in Hollywood.

Eck’s story has a connection to the first accusation brought against Westwick by actress Kristina Cohen: Both Eck and Cohen alleged that an Australian film producer named Kaine Harling facilitated their meeting with Westwick. Harling did not respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

Westwick has denied the two previous rape allegations brought against him. He has not yet commented on Eck’s allegation, and his lawyer has not responded to multiple requests for comment from PEOPLE.

According to Eck, on the night before the 2014 Academy Awards in 2014, she received a text message from her ex-boyfriend, Harling, asking her to hang out at a Hollywood hotel.

Eck told BuzzFeed that when she was on her way, Harling informed her he was with Westwick. She recalled that at the time, she didn’t really know “who that was.”

Eck, then a 23-year-old executive assistant who had just moved to Los Angeles, said she arrived at the multi-bedroom villa at the Sunset Marquis in West Hollywood to find Harling and Westwick. Westwick allegedly asked her to invite a friend to hang out with the three of them, but it was late and her friends were asleep.

“When I didn’t bring a girl for him he turned his sights on me,” she said.

Eck alleged Westwick would “try to kiss me or kind of push me up against the wall” whenever Harling would leave the two of them alone — an act Eck alleged happened a few times that night over a seven-hour period.

Eck said she “pushed off” Westwick each time, and told him that she was dating Harling. Eck said she told Harling about Westwick’s unwanted advances, but Harling dismissed her objections, allegedly telling her Westwick “didn’t mean it.”

As the night wore on, Eck alleged “it got worse and [Westwick] got more handsy.” She threatened to leave the hotel, but she liked Harling and claimed he convinced her to stay.

Eck alleged that finally, she told Harling she “was definitely leaving,” but then he said Westwick wanted to apologize.

According to Eck, she followed Harling into the villa’s bedroom where Westwick was.

“Ed then pulled me onto the bed and aggressively groped me,” she said, referring to her breasts. “I shoved him off as quickly as I could and left.”

“I have never felt so uncomfortable in a situation like that in my entire life,” she said.

Three friends of Eck corroborated her story to BuzzFeed.

Eck’s story comes a week after Cohen and former actress Aurélie Wynn also accused the actor of sexual assault.

Westwick is currently being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department after Cohen filed a sexual assault report on Nov. 7.

“It is disheartening and sad to me that as a result of two unverified and provably untrue social media claims, there are some in this environment who could ever conclude I have had anything to do with such vile and horrific conduct,” Westwick wrote on Instagram and Twitter. “I have absolutely not, and I am cooperating with the authorities so that they can clear my name as soon as possible.”

In a lengthy Facebook post, Cohen alleged that Westwick raped her three years ago while she was visiting the actor at his apartment with her then-boyfriend, whom she referred to as a producer who was friends with Westwick. Though Cohen didn’t name the producer in her Facebook post, she later identified him to the Hollywood Reporter and Deadline as Kaine Harling.

Wynn, whose stage name was Aurelie Marie Cao, alleged in a Facebook post that Westwick raped in July 2014 while she was visiting the actor’s rented home.

The BBC released a statement Friday saying it had canceled the drama Ordeal by Innocence, starring Westwick, and that the actor had paused filming the comedy White Gold.