Former actress Aurélie Wynn has accused Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick of raping her, days after he denied allegations of sexual assaulting actress Kristina Cohen.

“I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape,” Westwick, 30, wrote on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday.

A rep for Westwick did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

Wynn, whose stage name was Aurelie Marie Cao, claimed Westwick sexually assaulted her in July 2014.

“I said no and he pushed me face down and was powerless under his weight,” she wrote in a post shared on Facebook Wednesday.

“I was wearing a one piece bathing suit that he ripped, I was in complete shock,” Wynn wrote of the alleged incident at Westwick’s rental home.

Wynn also said she told her then-boyfriend Glee star Mark Salling – who recently plead guilty to child pornography possession – about the alleged incident. However, he blamed her and broke up with her, the actress said in her post.

A rep for Salling did not immediately respond to a request for comment from PEOPLE.

In addition, Wynn says that when she told her friends, they advised her to not tell anyone as she would be labeled “that girl” or seen as someone “trying to get my 10 seconds of fame.”

However, years later, Wynn felt inspired to come forward because of Cohen.

“I am so incredibly thankful all of this is finally coming to light and that there is justice in the world. I believe you Kristina Cohen and thank you for speaking up so eloquently and really encompassing what young female actresses have to go through at the hands of men like Ed Westwick. Without you I would not have had the strength to speak up publicly about my ordeal,” she concluded her post.

Cohen — who has played minor roles in several movies and TV series — alleged she was raped in 2014 while she was visiting Westwick with her then-boyfriend, who is not named but referred to as a producer who was friends with the actor.