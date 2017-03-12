Sheeran Is Coming: Ed to Guest Star on Game of Thrones Season 7

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Game of Thrones is adding another musical guest star for season 7.

Ed Sheeran will be on the HBO hit, showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss announced at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas on Sunday.

The producers said the “Shape of You” singer is a favorite of cast members and they have been trying to get him for awhile — and this season they did.

Past seasons of GoT have featured cameos by artists such as Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol, Will Champion from Coldplay, Sigur Rós, and Mastodon.

Game of Thrones returns July 16.