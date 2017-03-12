People

Game of Thrones

Sheeran Is Coming: Ed to Guest Star on Game of Thrones Season 7

By @jameshibberd

Posted on

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Musician Ed Sheeran during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Game of Thrones is adding another musical guest star for season 7.

Ed Sheeran will be on the HBO hit, showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss announced at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, Texas on Sunday.

The producers said the “Shape of You” singer is a favorite of cast members and they have been trying to get him for awhile — and this season they did.

Past seasons of GoT have featured cameos by artists such as  Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol, Will Champion from Coldplay, Sigur Rós, and Mastodon.

Here’s much more from the Game of Thrones SXSW panel.

Game of Thrones returns July 16.