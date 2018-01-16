Which Dancing with the Stars Champ Will Sing the National Anthem at the NFL Pro Bowl?

From the ballroom to the stadium!

PEOPLE can exclusively announce that Dancing with the Stars season 25 winner Jordan Fisher will sing the National Anthem and perform as part of halftime festivities at the NFL’s 2018 Pro Bowl at Orlando’s Camping World Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 28.

Fisher, 23, took home the coveted Mirrorball trophy in November after earning overall perfect scores for his final two dances with pro partner Lindsay Arnold. His career has spanned television, music, film, and Broadway. In addition to his recent roles on Grease: Live and Moana, Fisher joined the cast of the Tony Award-winning musical Hamilton.

Jordan Fisher David Livingston/Getty

RELATED VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Crowned Dancing with the Stars Season 25 Mirrorball Champion

The 2018 Pro Bowl will feature all-star teams representing the American Football Conference (AFC) and National Football Conference (NFC). Mike Tomlin and the coaches from the Pittsburgh Steelers and Sean Payton and the coaches from the New Orleans Saints will lead the AFC and NFC teams, respectively.

Leading up to the game, the NFL will host Pro Bowl Week, a series of festivities at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort and across the Orlando area, including free experiences for fans and events focused on commemorating all levels of football from youth to high school to the NFL’s best.

The Pro Bowl will be televised live on Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ABC. Tickets to the game are available at ProBowl.com.