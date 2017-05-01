Why Simone Biles Is Feeling 'Scared' About DWTS 'Nerve-Racking' Movie Week Following Heather Morris' 'Shocking' Elimination

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is competing on season 24 of Dancing with the Stars — and blogging about her experience exclusively for PEOPLE! Follow Biles, 20, and her pro dancer partner Sasha Farber, 33, on Twitter!

This week has been pretty crazy! It’s nerve-racking going into this week because Sasha and I missed Tuesday rehearsal since I was traveling, and then we couldn’t have rehearsal because of my events that I had. We had to learn four dances for tonight’s show — which was a little scary — but we might only have to do two.

Last week when Heather Morris got eliminated, everyone in the room was just shocked. But at this point, it’s just scary to see anybody go home. We’re working so hard and it’s sad because you become a family after awhile.

Everyone has their own strengths and weaknesses, so you can’t even decide who is the frontrunner in the competition. Every week you get a different dance, so for every week and every dance, you have your own strengths and weaknesses for that particular dance.

During my time on DWTS, Normani Koredei and I have gotten to be pretty good friends. We don’t get to see each other too much because our training schedules are different, but I always love seeing her.

This week I’m performing the Charleston with Sasha, which actually came really naturally and the easiest to me, which is really surprising. I picked it up really quickly. I finished it the first day, so I was super surprised and am really excited about Monday.

Throughout the competition, I feel like I’ve grown as person because I’ve always been at home and now I’m out here in L.A. My dad’s out here, but he’s in an apartment, so having to do things by myself is so new and different. In dance, you have to open up quicker than most. It’s like a new relationship you build. And since I’ve never been in one, it’s kind of helped me.

I’m making sure to listen to what Sasha says because no one understands it in that way. In gymnastics, you can go to your parents because they’ve been there for the 14 years that I’ve been doing it, but this is so new to even them. Sometimes you don’t know what to say, but every week they tell me, “We love you. Whatever happens happens.”

