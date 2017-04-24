Nick Viall Doesn't 'Feel All That Confident' About DWTS After 2 Weeks in Jeopardy

Nick Viall is happy to still be competing on Dancing with the Stars, but he’s admittedly not feeling “all that confident” going into week six.

In a PEOPLE exclusive vlog ahead of Monday night’s dance, the former Bachelor star says about last week’s Disney night: “Last week was so much fun with Disney night. Got my best scores so far, which felt really good. But I’m still the middle of the pack, so we’ll see what happens tonight.”

Reflecting on Erika Girardi being eliminated during week five, 36-year-old Viall says “it’s always going to suck,” about saying goodbye to fellow contestants.

“It’s at the point where you just don’t know really who’s going home next,” says Viall, who has been in jeopardy twice. “I don’t necessarily feel all that confident tonight.”

But for the time that he does have left on the show — whatever that may be — he admits, “I’m just trying to enjoy every moment that I can while I’m still here.”

For week six’s Boy Bands vs. Girl Groups theme, Viall has the jive, which is “very difficult, very fast” and has “a lot of opportunities to screw up.”

“It really took a toll on my body this week, especially with the second dance,” he says.

Despite the physical impact that it had on his body, he had fun preparing for the live show with fellow male contestants David Ross, Rashad Jennings and Bonner Bolton.

“We’re the underdogs,” he says about the the male group, and adds, “We’re going to try to win it with personality.”

“The guys have been great to work with. It’s a fun group. A lot of personalities,” Viall explains. “David and Rashad are awesome, Bonner’s a cool guy, and we’ll see what happens.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.