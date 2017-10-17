What You Didn't See at DWTS: How Maks Chmerkovskiy & Vanessa Lachey Really Are Together Behind the Scenes

Maksim Chmerkovskiy made headlines when he skipped out on Dancing with the Stars earlier this season amid reports he was not getting along with partner Vanessa Lachey — and Twitter is not letting the dancing duo forget about it.

After their Snow White-themed routine on Disney Night Monday, fans of the ABC reality dance competition began weighing in about their chemistry.

You can cut the tension between Maks and Vanessa with a freakin knife. What is going onnnnn! #DWTS #TeamBabiesAndBallroom — Felicia (@bwaybaby629) October 17, 2017

While some fans said you could “cut the tension” between the two, Chmerkovskiy, 37, and Lachey, 36 actually appeared to be a very loving pair behind the scenes during the live show.

During the commercial break before their performance, Lachey and Chmerkovskiy both took time to chat with Lachey’s two older children, who were sitting in the front row before Chmerkovskiy led Lachey to the middle of the ballroom to rehearse their dance.

After running though the routine, Lachey went back over to her children. Chmerkovksiy jokingly slid by a few minutes later, making Lachey giggle before they got into their place as the show picked up after the commercials.

PEOPLE’s special issue 25 Seasons of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is on stands now

After they received their scores (24/30), fans continued to comment on their demeanor, calling it “uncomfortable.”

Wow Maks & Vanessa look straight up uncomfortable & irritated at each other… 👀 #DWTS — Ashley Chamberlain (@AshleyChamberla) October 17, 2017

But when the cameras stopped rolling, Chmerkovskiy was seen comforting Lachey, who seemingly had been hoping for higher scores.

I’m starting to believe the rumor about Maks & Vanessa not getting along… #DWTS — PerfectEnigma (@PerfectEnigma) October 17, 2017

Despite sources telling PEOPLE that things have been tense in the rehearsal room, Lachey relied on Chmerkovskiy for comfort during Monday’s emotional elimination.

When it was announced that her husband, Nick Lachey, was not in jeopardy of elimination for the first time in three weeks, she threw herself into Chmerkovskiy’s arms. He enveloped her and held her until the entire cast moved to say goodbye to Gleb Savchenko and Sasha Pieterse.

Chmerkovskiy and Lachey will return Monday (8 p.m. ET) to the ballroom for Movie Night on the ABC reality dance competition.