'Yummy Mummy with a Sexy Carriage!' Vanessa Lachey Rocks Mom-Themed DWTS Premiere Dance — What Did Hubby Nick Think?

Vanessa Lachey put down the diapers and picked up the dancing!

On Monday’s season 25 Dancing with the Stars premiere, the actress and TV host made her debut on the reality dancing competition series, performing directly after her husband, Nick, showcased his cha-cha-cha with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd.

“I do everything in my life for my kids and for my husband, but this is an opportunity for me to kind of do something for myself,” Vanessa, who is paired with Murgatroyd’s husband Maks Chmerkovskiy, said in her video package.

“This is about me!” mother of three Vanessa joked in rehearsal. “Mama’s getting her groove back.”

And mama did get her groove back!

Vanessa, 36, and Chmerkovskiy, 37, performed a mom-themed dance to Kesha’s “Woman,” which began with the actress pushing a bedazzled, black stroller before her pro partner placed a baby doll in the carriage.

After the dancing duo completed their cha-cha-cha, they were met with rave reviews from the returning judges: Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli.

“That’s a yummy, mummy with a sexy carriage!” said Tonioli. “What I really liked about what you did, it was a proper cha-cha-cha. So well-placed. You crossed your feet in all the crossover. You finished the line correctly. Wonderful variation. You maintained your posture.”

“You’ve got to maintain this, my darling. You’ve got it,” Tonioli said, to which she replied, “oh crud.”

“I made him smile, that’s all that I wanted! I don’t need numbers now. We got a smile from Maks,” Vanessa said about pleasing Chmerkovskiy.

But what did her husband think about the routine? “I thought mama killed it,” Nick, 43, said. “She rocked the whole thing.”

Vanessa, also, didn’t hold back from raving about her husband’s dance. “You guys are amazing! And I get to get home with that tonight,” Vanessa said.

Although Vanessa and Chmerkovskiy beat Nick and Murgatroyd by three points — the former 98 Degrees bandmember earned an 18/30 — they maintained the peace.

“You know what, all I know is we got 21, so that means we’re legal on Dancing with the Stars!” Vanessa said to co-host Erin Andrews.

Added Chmerkovskiy: “It’s about peace and love.”

“Wow, Maks got married, he had a baby and someone took his personality,” joked co-host Tom Bergeron.

In a previous video interview that was aired on Monday’s premiere, Nick said that he would “never” compete on DWTS.

“Dancing makes me feel the most uncomfortable of anything in life,” said Nick, whose brother, Drew Lachey, won the Mirror Ball Trophy on season 2. “But I just think of what I say to my 5-year-old about not being afraid to try new things.”

“Because I was in a boy band, people automatically assume that I can dance. But 98 Degrees was the not dancing boy band,” he explained.

“Let this be a lesson to you kids: never say never,” he said. “It’ll come back to bite you every single time.”

As for his strategy to win? “All I can do is tie my brother and I have to run over my wife to do it,” he joked. “Kind of a no win scenario for me.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.