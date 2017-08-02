Val Chmerkovskiy and Jenna Johnson’s chemistry appears to be heating up off the dance floor!

Just one day apart, the Dancing with the Stars cast mates both expressed their affection for each other with cuddly photos posted on their respective Instagram accounts.

Johnson, 23, first shared a sweet picture of the pair with their arms intertwined while sitting side-by-side on a restaurant patio bench.

“Because he takes care of me when I’m sicker than a dog 😷🤧🤒,” she captioned the image posted Monday.

On Wednesday, 31-year-old Chmerkovskiy posted a lovey-dovey image of the pair in front of the Eiffel Tower during their recent trip to France, in which he kisses Johnson’s forehead.

“So proud of mah lady. selfie stick and all. 👑#wcweveryday,” the DWTS pro wrote on Instagram.

The dancing duo have been dating off-and-on for the past two years. In February 2016, they were spotted getting cuddly while out and about in West Hollywood for lunch. At the time, Johnson caressed Chmerkovskiy’s hair and face as they dined and were seen walking down the street with their arms wrapped around each other.

A source told PEOPLE that the two have “always been very close.”

“I love to love,” Chmerkovskiy told Entertainment Tonight in 2015. “I just have to find somebody to love.”

Chmerkovskiy was most recently tied to Amber Rose; they split in February after nearly five months of dating.

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC.