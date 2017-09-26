Val Chmerkovskiy on Girlfriend (and DWTS Costar) Jenna Johnson: 'I Think She's the Best Girl'

Val Chmerkovskiy has remained pretty quiet about his relationship with his Dancing with the Stars costar Jenna Johnson, but the pro dancer admitted he’s glad she’s back in the ballroom as a season 25 troupe member.

“Jenna is a huge asset to the show,” Chmerkovskiy told reporters after Monday’s episode of the ABC reality dance competition. “I think she’s an incredible talent. I’m a huge fan. I think she’s the best girl here, so I’m excited to see her here.”

Johnson had been competing on season 14 of So You Think You Can Dance as a returning all-star, but with the Fox reality competition’s finale airing Monday she is expected back on DWTS beginning next week.

Chmerkovskiy, 31, and Johnson, 23, have been dating off and on for the past two years, their romance seems to have taken a more serious turn in recent months.

In August Chmerkovskiy revealed he is “in love” just weeks after the DWTS cast members both expressed their affection for each other with cuddly photos posted on their respective Instagram accounts.

Johnson first shared a sweet picture of the pair with their arms intertwined while sitting side-by-side on a restaurant patio bench on July 30. “Because he takes care of me when I’m sicker than a dog 😷🤧🤒,” she captioned the image.

A day later on Aug. 1, Chmerkovskiy posted a lovey-dovey image of the pair in front of the Eiffel Tower during their recent trip to France, in which he kisses Johnson’s forehead. “So proud of mah lady. selfie stick and all. 👑#wcweveryday,” the DWTS pro wrote on Instagram.

