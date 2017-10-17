'A 10 from Len!': DWTS Fans Freak Out After Judge Len Goodman Awards Two Contestants with 10s — See the Reactions!

Dancing With the Stars fans couldn’t contain their excitement after head judge Len Goodman awarded not one, but two 10s on Monday’s Disney Night.

The first perfect score from Goodman, 73, was given early on in the show after Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas performed a foxtrot to “When You Wish Upon a Star.”

“I love Disney princesses so much that I really wanted to be one,” Stirling, 31, told Ballas, 31, during rehearsals of wanting to dress up as Tinkerbell or Belle while visiting Disneyland. “But, they thought I was more of a Winnie the Pooh. I was devastated.”

“The essence of what the song is about is that your dreams can come true. I remember when I was a struggling artist and when I was being told that I would never succeed, I was inspired by the Walt Disney story. Everybody told him he was a failure. And yet, he didn’t give up. So, I didn’t either,” said Stirling.

Following her enchanting number with pro partner Ballas, Stirling was awarded positive scores — and rave reviews — from the judges.

“I think what I loved most about that was that this week, you didn’t go quirky. … This was classic and this was stunning,” said Carrie Ann Inaba, who presented a nine. Added Bruno Tonioli, who also presented a nine: “It really captured this kind of timeless style and elegance.”

But it was Goodman’s compliments and his perfect 10 that wowed audiences — and fellow judge Inaba, who was also visibly surprised.

“That was delightful. I loved the way every nuance in the music was transcribed into the movement that you used,” Goodman complimented the pair. “I’m telling you, I absolutely loved that.”

Upon hearing Goodman present his perfect score, audiences quickly took to Twitter to exclaim their excitement. “10’s from Bruno & Carrie Ann are great and all, but the only one that really matters is the 10 from Len!” wrote one Twitter user.

When you a ten from Len and still get underscored… #dwts — DWTS Stats & Info (@DancingABCStats) October 17, 2017

#DWTS I'm always blown away when Len gives a 10 and the other two judges DON'T — Michele🦁🐑™️ (@PALMommy2002) October 17, 2017

10's from Bruno & Carrie Ann are great and all, but the only one that really matters is the 10 from Len! #10fromlen #DWTS — Novafan23 (@Novafan23) October 17, 2017

#dwts LINDSEY AND MARK GOT A TEN FROM LEN! THIS IS A BIG DEAL!! — a darling (@adarling) October 17, 2017

Len raley give out 10s #dwts — Ashley (@ApSnowball) October 17, 2017

Len gave out his first 10 of the season to @LindseyStirling. She totally deserved it to. ♥️ #DWTS — Chels (@ChelseylovesTBP) October 17, 2017

Dancing second to last for the night, Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold were the second pair to get awarded a 10 from Len — and also Inaba and Tonioli!

After performing a Moana-themed foxtrot, which they danced to Fisher singing “You’re Welcome,” the duo received their first overall perfect score.

“What pleased me so much was all the foxtrot in hold because you not only danced it beautifully, but you got a sway going. There was a swing in the body, there was sway going on. I’m normally not a big fan of that mucking about in the middle there … listen, that pass in hold was so good I can forgive anything,” said Goodman.

TENS TENS TENS #DWTS — Jenna Sloan (@JennaSloan25) October 17, 2017

Jordan and Lindsey got a 30 omg!!! Definitely my favorite couple on the show! #DWTS — Perla (@PerlaQuisengx3) October 17, 2017

#DWTS wow what a dance @Jordan_Fisher @lindsayarnold that was amazing and a perfectly deserved perfect score. — Denise (@Denise0208) October 17, 2017

WHAT DID I SAY!!! Come thru Jordan!!! Perfect score! #DWTS — RoJay (@itsRoJay) October 17, 2017

A perfect score ITS WHAT THEY DESERVE #DWTS — Michaela (@Michaeladwts) October 17, 2017

YESSSS DISNEY 10S STRAIGHT ACROSS THE BOARD #dwts — Labanya (@lalalalabanya) October 17, 2017

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.