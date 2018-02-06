DWTS: Live! Tour Members Are 'Rattled' but 'Okay' After Bus Crash: Source

A day after Dancing with the Stars: Live! tour bus got into an accident, “everyone’s rattled” and some members of the cast suffered minor injuries but, ultimately, “everyone’s okay,” a source tells PEOPLE.

The official DWTS: Live! tour Instagram account announced hours before its scheduled show in Ames, Iowa, that Monday evening’s production would be canceled due to the crash, which occurred because of bad weather.

“To anyone involved in the accident, the entire cast sends their best wishes for a speedy recovery, and their deepest apologies to all of the fans who have been waiting to see the show tonight,” the caption stated. “Information regarding rescheduling and/or refunds will be available soon.”

It remains unclear who was aboard the vehicle. DWTS pros Keo Motsepe, Emma Slater, Artem Chigvinstev, Sharna Burgess, Gleb Savchenko, Lindsay Arnold, Alan Bersten are on the tour, along with troupe members Jenna Johnson, Hayley Erbert, Brandon Armstrong and Sasha Farber.

Earlier in the day, DWTS star Frankie Muniz tweeted about the weather conditions, writing, “Riding in the bus on our way to the show tonight in Ames, Iowa, looking out the window at the snow covered ground in this crazy blizzard listening to unreleased songs of a band I was in 8 years ago…”

Riding in the bus on our way to the show tonight in Ames, Iowa, looking out the window at the snow covered ground in this crazy blizzard listening to unreleased songs of a band I was in 8 years ago… — Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz) February 5, 2018

Thanking God for the safety of our crew. Thanks for the prayers and well-wishes. https://t.co/CLCOD3R0rx — Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) February 5, 2018

And Jordan Fisher, who won season 25 and is also on the tour, tweeted an update after the crash.

