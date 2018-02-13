Tony Dovolani will soon be learning firsthand that what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas.

The former Dancing with the Stars pro and Mirrorball Trophy winner will soon be guest hosting the world famous Chippendales show for six weeks at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, PEOPLE can exclusively reveal.

Chris DeVargas

Dovolani, 44, is the latest celebrity to don the brand’s iconic cuffs and collar and guest host the show, which will run from April 19 through May 27. In addition to hosting, the DWTS alum will work with the production’s creative team to choreograph parts of the show in which he will be featured.

“I am so excited to be joining Chippendales Las Vegas this spring,” Dovolani says about joining the iconic show. “Not only will I be hosting and dancing with the iconic Chippendales, but I will have the opportunity to bring my own creative vision to the show by choreographing a number or two.”

Chris DeVargas

To give back to those in need, a portion of Dovolani’s salary will be donated to The Tony Dovolani Foundation, whose mission is to raise funds to support families that are facing challenges, including financial strains that come with raising a child with special needs.

He joins the ranks of numerous celebrities who have served as guest hosts in previous years, including Dancing with the Stars and America’s Next Top Model champion Nyle DiMarco, Tyson Beckford, Ian Ziering and Antonio Sabato Jr.