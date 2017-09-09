PEOPLE is celebrating the Sept. 18 premiere of Dancing with the Stars‘ 25th season with 25 days of exclusive interviews, fun retrospectives and new details about what fans can expect from the milestone season.

Good news, Dancing with the Stars fans! We’ve got your exclusive look into which songs and dance styles all the couples will show off first.

Here’s the full rundown on what to expect on the DWTS premiere.

Malcom in the Middle star Frankie Muniz will dance the Foxtrot with pro Witney Carson to Harry Styles’s debut single “Sign of the Times”

98 Degrees singer Nick Lachey will cha cha cha with Peta Murgatroyd to “Come Get It Bae” by Pharrell Williams.

Property Brothers star Drew Scott will dance with his partner Emma Slater to “Our House” by Madness.

Retired NBA player Derek Fisher is set to salsa with Sharna Burgess to the throwback jam “Basketball” by Kurtis Blow.

Grease: Live star Jordan Fisher will dance the tango with Lindsay Arnold to “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes.

’80s pop singer Debbie Gibson is set to dance to her own number-one hit “Lost in Your Eyes” with first-time pro Alan Bersten.

Vanessa Lachey, television personality and wife to Nick Lachey, will dance the cha cha with Maks Chmerkovskiy to “Woman” by Kesha featuring The Dap-Kinds Horns

Former Paralympic swimmer Victoria Arlen will dance with partner Val Chmerkovskiy to “Born Ready” by Disco Fries featuring Hope Murphy.

Shark Tank’s Barbara Corcoran will dance the salsa with Keo Motsepe to “Money Maker” by Ludacris featuring Pharrell Williams.

Violinist Lindsey Stirling with cha cha with Mark Ballas to “Don’t Worry” by Madcon.

Pretty Little Liars star Sasha Pieterse will dance with Gleb Savchenko to “Like That” by Fleur East.

WWE wrestler Nikki Bella will tango with Artem Chigvintsev to “So What!” by P!nk

And former NFL wide-receiver Terrell Owens will dance with Cheryl Burke to “Ain’t Too Proud to Bed” by The Temptations.

PEOPLE’s special issue 25 Seasons of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is out Sept. 15.

Dancing With the Stars season 25 will premieres Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.