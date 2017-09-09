People

Exclusive

Dancing with the Stars Premiere Secrets Revealed! See the Couples’ First Song Picks

By @mlsqueenz

Posted on

Lou Rocco/ABC/Getty

PEOPLE is celebrating the Sept. 18 premiere of Dancing with the Stars‘ 25th season with 25 days of exclusive interviews, fun retrospectives and new details about what fans can expect from the milestone season.

Good news, Dancing with the Stars fans! We’ve got your exclusive look into which songs and dance styles all the couples will show off first.

Here’s the full rundown on what to expect on the DWTS premiere.

 

  • Property Brothers star Drew Scott will dance with his partner Emma Slater to “Our House” by Madness.

 

  • Grease: Live star Jordan Fisher will dance the tango with Lindsay Arnold to “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back” by Shawn Mendes.
  • ’80s pop singer Debbie Gibson is set to dance to her own number-one hit “Lost in Your Eyes” with first-time pro Alan Bersten.
  • Vanessa Lachey, television personality and wife to Nick Lachey, will dance the cha cha with Maks Chmerkovskiy to “Woman” by Kesha featuring The Dap-Kinds Horns

 

  • And former NFL wide-receiver Terrell Owens will dance with Cheryl Burke to “Ain’t Too Proud to Bed” by The Temptations.

 

PEOPLE’s special issue 25 Seasons of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is out Sept. 15.

Dancing With the Stars season 25 will premieres Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.