Huge DWTS Shocker! Find Out Which Contestant Judges Were STUNNED to See Go Home in 'Unreal' Elimination

Dancing with the Stars, audiences — and judges — definitely didn’t see that one coming.

On Monday’s live episode of the reality dancing competition series, viewers watched the final four celebrities — Simone Biles, David Ross, Rashad Jennings and Normani Kordei — compete for a spot in the finals next week.

After Jennings and Kordei were announced as the safe contestants proceeding into week 10 at the end of the show, it was Biles and Ross who were up for elimination — and the unexpected contestant was sent home.

“The couple leaving right now is — Simone and Sasha,” co-host Tom Bergeron said as a wave of surprise and boos was expressed by the audience.

After Biles and Farber were announced as the eliminated couple, each of the four judges were in complete and utter shock — and couldn’t hold back from expressing it.

Bruno Tonioli, Carrie Ann Inaba and Julianne Hough each got out of their judges’ seats and stood up out of surprise when they learned about the news, while head judge Len Goodman placed his hands over his face.

“I am in absolute shock,” said co-host Erin Andrews.

But even after being eliminated, Biles continued to sport her megawatt smile.

“I’m just thankful to be at this competition. I feel like I’ve learned a lot about myself. I’ve matured. And I can’t wait to go home and I’ll be back next week at the finale,” Biles, 20, said smiling after her name was announced.

The announcement came as a total surprise to fans, who witnessed the gymnast earn a perfect score for each of her two dances of the night: jive (40/40) and the rumba (40/40).

Earlier in the show, Inaba praised Biles for being more open in her dances after she told the gymnast in week nine, “I’d like to see more authenticity about who you are when you perform.”

“Unreal. I’m shocked,” said Andrews as the remaining contestants hugged Biles goodbye in the center of the ballroom floor. “Makes next week even bigger. You have to get your votes in.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.