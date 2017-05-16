Simone Biles Breaks Down in Tears over 'Hurtful' DWTS Judges' Comments: 'I Feel Like I Can't Do Anymore'

Simone Biles is getting real and raw.

On Monday’s episode of Dancing with the Stars, audiences watched the Olympic gold medalist break down during rehearsals over the comments she received from judges during week eight.

“Last week was really fun. I loved both of our dances, but the judges’ comments hurt,” Biles. 19, said. “It made me feel like I didn’t work hard enough, but I knew I had.”

“I’d like to see more authenticity about who you are when you perform,” judge Carrie Ann Inaba told her last week. And when host Tom Bergeron noticed that Biles didn’t smile after the judges’ comments, Biles told him, “smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.”

Reflecting on her DWTS journey in rehearsals with pro partner Sasha Farber, Biles told him that she has been doing her best — but she doesn’t feel like it’s enough.

“I feel like I’ve been trying my hardest and they just keep saying no,” said a tearful Biles. “I can only try so hard until I’m done.”

“I feel really bad for you,” she continued as Farber drew her in for a hug. “I just feel like I can’t do anymore because I feel like I’ve tried my hardest and it’s just not good enough.”

But ever the supportive partner, Farber told her, “Believe me when I say it is good enough.”

To help with their week nine dance, Inaba joined the duo during rehearsals, where she passed on some advice to the athlete — and danced with her!

“I loved your comment back to us, because it was very honest of you, and that’s what I want to tap into with you,” said Inaba.

“Carrie Ann gave me tips to be free in the dance and let those emotions shine through,” said Biles.

After dancing second and performing their jive, Biles and Farber earned positive reviews from the judges — and a perfect 40/40!

“I’m such a perfectionist, so it felt very free, but it felt different,” Biles said about the dance.

“Well it looked different and it looked amazing!” Inaba told her.

Julianne Hough also challenged Biles to come up with “the sassiest name ever” for the character that she channeled for her jive, who was dubbed Zoey. “You just brought Zoey so hard and that’s what you have to do — you have to embody this character. Yet you can take the pressure off of Simone and you can call upon Zoey,” said Hough.

“It was brilliant, it was gorgeous, I loved Zoey,” said Hough.”

