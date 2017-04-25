'How Does That Make Sense??': Twitter Reacts to THAT Surprising DWTS Elimination No One Saw Coming

Dancing with the Stars ended with a huge shocker on Monday night’s live show.

On week six’s Boy Bands vs. Girls Groups-themed episode, Heather Morris hit the dance floor with returning pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy for the first time since week one, when he was sidelined during rehearsals as a result of a calf injury.

For his return to the reality dancing competition series, Chmerkovskiy, 37, choreographed a rumba for the duo to the tunes of TLC’s “Waterfalls” — and it definitely didn’t disappoint.

The dancing duo gave a stellar performance that was enjoyed by audiences and judges alike, so much so that Morris, 30, and Chmerkovskiy earned the actress’ first 10 of the season — and season 24’s first perfect score (40/40)!

Unfortunately, their perfect score of the night wasn’t enough to keep them from elimination when they found themselves in jeopardy opposite Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvinstev.

After being eliminated, a loud chorus of boos could be heard coming from the attending audience, which was acknowledged by co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

“I’m okay,” Morris said after she was eliminated. “It’s a hard competition and I’m really happy that I got to do exactly what I got to do. It was very, very fun.”

Although Morris remained composed, many DWTS fans did not, and took to Twitter to express their disappointment, shock and anger at her not making it further in the competition.

Alan Bersten, who filled in as Morris’ pro partner during Chmerkovskiy’s recovery, took to Twitter after the elimination to express his surprise: “SHOCKED.”

SHOCKED 😳 — Alan Bersten (@Dance10Alan) April 25, 2017

“Wait, you’re telling me that heather morris aka a backup dancer for Beyoncè, went home tonight. How does that make sense?? # DWTS,” one Twitter user posted.

Wait, you're telling me that heather morris aka a backup dancer for Beyoncè, went home tonight. How does that make sense?? #DWTS — Brianna 🌺 (@swimmingphan) April 25, 2017

I thought Heather Morris going home tonight on 'Dancing With The Stars' was a joke. What is happening to the world? — Alex Goldschmidt (@alexandergold) April 25, 2017

How the hell Bonner, Nick and the baseball guy outlast Heather Morris, a trained dancer? pic.twitter.com/5WpePJFNS7 — CJ7/27 (@CJ_harmony7) April 25, 2017

So let me get this right, they eliminated Heather Morris??? That ain't even right. She's one of the better dancers up there smh. — blair waldorf. 🗣 (@wydaubri) April 25, 2017

Like we already know who's gonna win, but sending HEATHER MORRIS home before at least 5 other couples is too much. #JusticeForHeather #dwts — Roby (@ProudOfNay) April 25, 2017

#dwts

Tom: Heather and Maks, you're going home

Literally everyone else: pic.twitter.com/f5slDpfe55 — Alexia Passarotti (@AP013) April 25, 2017

Me trying to figure how Heather got eliminated from #DWTS pic.twitter.com/vaEsPEbi78 — DeAnna (@deanna_1304) April 25, 2017

#DWTS HEATHER DIDNT DESERVE THIS SHES THE BEST DANCER ON THIS SHOW I AM ANGRY pic.twitter.com/uvbLKHMyPc — greys (@greysxjapril) April 25, 2017

“I’m so livid at DWTS and America. This is wrong. # whatthehell # HeatherMorris # DWTS,” another account holder tweeted.

“Heather Morris being eliminated in week 5 has to be the worst and most controversial elimination in all 24 seasons of # DWTS history,” yet another Twitter user shared.

Heather Morris being eliminated in week 5 has to be the worst and most controversial elimination in all 24 seasons of #DWTS history. — antonia (@mirotic2008) April 25, 2017

I got home from work and found out Heather Morris was eliminated on DWTS and I'm LIVID — jess (@extrazain) April 25, 2017

You know it's bad, when Nick aka "the bachelor" is still on DWTS, and not Heather Morris. People just wanna see Nick's body. He can't dance. — Melissa Chang (@MelissaChang99) April 25, 2017

Heather Morris was eliminated before Nick Viall, Bonner Bolton and David Whatshisface on #DWTS. DWTS is hereby cancelled tbh. — Rajesh Sankat (@rajeshsankat) April 25, 2017

Heather Morris got robbed on #DancingWiththeStars — Caitlin Galiz-Rowe (@CGRRRRRRRR) April 25, 2017

#DWTS Heather went home before Nick and Bonner I'm- pic.twitter.com/vEsW7hIgHE — Gabriella (@writeforlauren) April 25, 2017

Heather got a higher score than 3 of the guys last week and she tied with Nick with a 34, there's absolutely no way she should go home #DWTS — paige⁵ᴴ³ (@jaureguiregreti) April 25, 2017

Heather Morris ex-Beyoncé's dancer got eliminated before Bonner, Nick or David. Just gonna leave it there. #DWTS — lo ✨ MY BIRTHDAY (@thatsmyjergi) April 25, 2017

