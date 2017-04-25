'How Does That Make Sense??': Twitter Reacts to THAT Surprising DWTS Elimination No One Saw Coming

Dancing with the Stars ended with a huge shocker on Monday night’s live show.
On week six’s Boy Bands vs. Girls Groups-themed episode, Heather Morris hit the dance floor with returning pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy for the first time since week one, when he was sidelined during rehearsals as a result of a calf injury.
For his return to the reality dancing competition series, Chmerkovskiy, 37, choreographed a rumba for the duo to the tunes of TLC’s “Waterfalls” — and it definitely didn’t disappoint.
The dancing duo gave a stellar performance that was enjoyed by audiences and judges alike, so much so that Morris, 30, and Chmerkovskiy earned the actress’ first 10 of the season — and season 24’s first perfect score (40/40)!
Unfortunately, their perfect score of the night wasn’t enough to keep them from elimination when they found themselves in jeopardy opposite Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvinstev.
After being eliminated, a loud chorus of boos could be heard coming from the attending audience, which was acknowledged by co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.
“I’m okay,” Morris said after she was eliminated. “It’s a hard competition and I’m really happy that I got to do exactly what I got to do. It was very, very fun.”
Although Morris remained composed, many DWTS fans did not, and took to Twitter to express their disappointment, shock and anger at her not making it further in the competition.
Alan Bersten, who filled in as Morris’ pro partner during Chmerkovskiy’s recovery, took to Twitter after the elimination to express his surprise: “SHOCKED.”
“Wait, you’re telling me that heather morris aka a backup dancer for Beyoncè, went home tonight. How does that make sense??
“I’m so livid at DWTS and America. This is wrong.
“Heather Morris being eliminated in week 5 has to be the worst and most controversial elimination in all 24 seasons of
Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.