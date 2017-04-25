HUGE DWTS Shocker! Heather Morris Is Eliminated — After Earning the First Perfect Score of the Season

Dancing with the Stars audiences were stunned after watching Heather Morris get eliminated on week six’s live show.

On Monday night’s Boy Bands vs. Girls Groups-themed episode, Morris hit the dance floor with returning pro partner Maksim Chmerkovskiy for the first time since week one, when he was sidelined during rehearsals as a result of a calf injury.

For his return to the reality dancing competition series, Chmerkovskiy, 37, choreographed a rumba for the duo to the tunes of TLC’s “Waterfalls” — and it definitely didn’t disappoint.

The dancing duo gave a stellar performance that was enjoyed by audiences and judges alike, so much so that Morris, 30, and Chmerkovskiy earned the actress’ first 10 of the season — and season 24’s first perfect score (40/40)!

Unfortunately, Morris’ red-hot rumba wasn’t enough to keep her in the competition. At the wrap of the episode, Morris and Nancy Kerrigan were the two celebrity contestants in jeopardy of elimination, but it was the Glee actress who was sent home.

“Well, you hear the reaction. I’m shocked, audience not happy, how are you?” co-host Erin Andrews asked Morris over the loud boos of disappointment that could be heard coming from the audience.

“I’m okay,” Morris said. “It’s a hard competition and I’m really happy that I got to do exactly what I got to do. It was very, very fun.”

“I have to say, in 24 seasons, that was probably the most vocally unhappy reaction we’ve gotten about a result,” said longtime co-host Tom Bergeron, who asked Chmerkovskiy how he was doing after also being eliminated.

“I’m good, I’m good,” the new dad said. “I put in a lot of work to try and come back and give her the chance. I’m not saying anything. I think Alan [Bersten] did an amazing job. I think Heather is my inspiration moving forward.”

Added Morris: “I really really want to say thank you to both of them because they were magical. It was fantastic.”

SHOCKED 😳 — Alan Bersten (@Dance10Alan) April 25, 2017

Bersten, who filled in as Morris’ pro partner during Chmerkovskiy’s recovery, took to Twitter after the elimination to express his surprise: “SHOCKED.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.