Shania Twain Joins Dancing with the Stars as a Guest Judge

Shania Twain is headed to the ballroom!

The country music superstar will guest judge Dancing with the Stars‘ Movie Night next Monday on the ABC reality dance competition, PEOPLE can reveal exclusively.

The night will feature routines from the remaining couples that will pay homage to iconic dance moments in film history. Previous years have featured choreography that channeled Dirty Dancing, Slumdog Millionaire, Magic Mike and more.

Twain, 52, will also perform her new song “Soldier” on the show.

“Soldier” is from Twain’s new album, Now, which is her first in 15 years.

“I discovered things in my voice that I didn’t know were there,” Twain has said of recording Now. “Things that I just hadn’t tried before, because I wasn’t forced to try them. Almost out of compensating for the things that I couldn’t do, I inadvertently discovered other elements of my voice.”

Twain cites her favorite Now lyric, from closing track “All in All,” when describing her journey over the past 15 years and her current artistic space: “I’m still myself, but I’ve changed.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (at 8 p.m. ET) on ABC.