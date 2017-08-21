An HGTV star and a female pro wrestler are joining season 25 of Dancing with the Stars!

A source tells PEOPLE that Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott and WWE wrestler Nikki Bella are both signed on to compete on the upcoming season of the reality dance competition series.

Drew, who got engaged to his longtime girlfriend Linda Phan at the end of last year, has starred alongside his identical twin brother, Jonathan Scott, on the hit HGTV series since 2011. Working side-by-side, Drew (a real estate expert) and Jonathan (a licensed contractor) — both 39 — help couples find, buy, remodel and transform fixer-uppers into their dream homes.

WATCH: Property Brother Drew Scott Explains When He Knew His Fiancee Was ‘The One’

When season 25 of DWTS premieres in mid-September, audiences will also see Bella as a contestant on the long-running ABC dance series. Bella 33, competes as a professional wrestler and stars on E!’s Total Divas with twin sister and fellow WWE Diva Champion, Brie Bella.

In April, Bella got engaged to pro wrestler and actor John Cena when he proposed at WrestleMania 33 on live TV after the wrestling couple defeated the Miz and his wife Maryse during a tag-team match.

The couple had been dating for nearly five years and their relationship has been documented on the hit E! reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas.

Entertainment Tonight first reported that one of the Property Brothers stars would be joining the upcoming season.

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 18 on ABC.