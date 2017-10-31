'You're Both Going Home!': Find Out Which DWTS Contestants Were Eliminated in a 'Double Elimination Shocker'

Dancing with the Stars handed out tricks, treats and a shocking elimination for Halloween Night.

At the end of the reality dance competition’s two-hour episode on Monday, audiences were surprised to watch two contestants get eliminated in the show’s seventh week.

Each of the eight remaining couples performed a solo dance before they split into two groups and presented their group freestyle dances for the judges: Team Monster Mash (comprised of Terrell Owens, Jordan Fisher, Lindsey Stirling and Nikki Bella) first performed and earned a 24/30 before Team Phantom of the Ballroom (comprised of Victoria Arlen, Vanessa Lachey, Frankie Muniz and Drew Scott) took the floor and was awarded a 30/30.

Although the ballroom was filled with excitement after judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman and Bruno Tonioli each gave perfect scores to Team Phantom of the Ballroom, the cheering quickly turned to boos when co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced the double elimination.

“A bit of a surprise here,” Bergeron, 62, said before the four contestants in jeopardy — Scott, Owens, Lachey and Bella — learned their fate.

After Scott and Owens were announced as safe, audiences suspected that at third pairing would also move onto week eight before Bergeron announced the shocker.

WATCH: Vanessa Lachey Breaks Down as She Reveals She Underwent an Emergency Surgery During Premature Birth of Son Phoenix

“Vanessa and [Maksim Chmerkovskiy], Nikki and Artem [Chigvintsev], on this seventh week of competition,” Bergeron said before taking a long pause, “it is a double elimination. You’re both going home!”

The live audience was quick to share its shock and disappointment over Lachey — whose husband, Nick Lachey, was eliminated last week — and Bella’s elimination and loudly booed.

After the two couples were told that they were going home, a visibly emotional Lachey — who earned a 24/30 for her final dance (paso doble) — took her place in the center of the ballroom with Bella — who also earned a 24/30 for her final dance (jive) — where the duo hugged each other before Chmerkovskiy and Chigvintsev joined them for a group embrace.

“Vanessa and Maks, Nikki and Artem, a double elimination shocker at the end of our Halloween Night show,” said Bergeron.

Next week, the six remaining couples will add a DWTS alum to their partnerships for Trio Week.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.