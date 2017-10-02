DWTS Winner Rashad Jennings Is Still Dancing Competitively: 'It’s a Part of Me That I'm Never Going to Let Go'

Rashad Jennings doesn’t need the incentive of winning the Mirrorball Trophy to hit the dance floor.

The NFL star says he hasn’t stopped grooving since being named Dancing with the Stars season 24’s champion with partner Emma Slater in May.

“I’ve been dancing ever since,” Jennings told PEOPLE at last week’s Courtyard by Marriott 4D Virtual Reality Dome Experience in New York City. “I’ve been showing up to different dance events. I just danced at a charity event; I’ve got a ballroom competition coming up. I’m doing a TV show where I’m doing a dance in there. So it’s a part of me that I’m never going to let go.”

The former New York Giants player said that he’s rooting for Slater — who’s paired with The Property Brothers‘ Drew Scott on the current season — but has been impressed by many of the other contestants as well.

“Frankie caught me,” Jennings, 32, said of Muniz. “I love this guy! He’s full on with this. I’m really cheering him on.”

The free agent also named Hamilton star Jordan Fisher as someone to watch, and he hopes to see former NBA player and coach Derek Fisher go far in the competition.

“I think he has a chance to grow,” adds Jennings, who has also acted as a mentor for Derek and fellow football pro Terrell Owens. “They actually called me. Derek wants to meet up when I get back out to L.A. too. I gave them advice: not to take yourself too serious. Let yourself be 100 percent vulnerable. It’s a vulnerable experience, so if you will not be vulnerable, you will not produce and be as successful as you want to be.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays on ABC at 8 p.m. ET.