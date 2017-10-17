Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse Reveals She's Lost 37 Lbs. Throughout Her Journey on DWTS: 'It Really Is Magical'

SPOILER WARNING: The following post contains details from tonight’s Dancing with the Stars episode.

Sasha Pieterse underwent both a personal and physical transformation throughout her journey on Dancing With the Stars.

On Monday’s episode of the reality dance competition series, the Pretty Little Liars star performed her final dance — a Little Mermaid-themed rumba — with partner Gleb Savchenko for DWTS‘ Disney Night.

“Right now we’re kind of in the middle of the pack. It really scares me because everyone is so good,” Pieterse, 21, said a video package during rehearsals.

Since joining season 25 of the reality series, Pieterse shared in September that she was down 15 lbs. — and leading up to Monday’s performance, she revealed to viewers that she had lost even more weight.

“We’re halfway through the competition and I’ve lost 37 lbs. It really is magical,” said Pieterse, who gained nearly 70 pounds over two years due to a hormone condition called Polycystic Ovary Syndrome.

“I’m feeling like me again,” Pieterse previously told viewers. “It’s not an easy road, but being able to focus on getting myself healthy again, and the fact that I’m seeing results, getting better is all I can ask for.”

PEOPLE’s special issue 25 Seasons of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ is on stands now.

After performing alongside Savchenko, Pieterse, who admittedly “thoroughly enjoyed this week,” received rave reviews from the judges.

“I love the way your body interprets these dances. You’ve got so many beautiful angles,” said Carrie Ann Inaba. “Mesmerized — well done.”

“That was a well-crafted routine. I thought you had great chemistry together. There was a warmth going on between you,” added head judge Len Goodman.

Pieterse was awarded a 24/30 for her number and said that being a contestant on the show was “something that I never dreamt of and I’m doing it and I love it and I’m so thankful for this opportunity.”

Despite the positive feedback from Inaba, Goodman and Bruno Tonioli, Pieterse found herself in jeopardy with fellow contestant Frankie Muniz, and was ultimately sent home.

“It was incredible. I knew that it was going to be amazing, but it totally blew my expectations away. I have had such an incredible time and I love everybody here, so obviously this is a very sad moment for me, but I’m juts so thankful,” Pieterse said after receiving a standing ovation from audiences. “I’ve had an amazing experience and I’m so happy that I got to share my story.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.