Property Brothers' Drew Scott Talk His DWTS Injury, Hilarious Spray Tanning Mishap: 'I Made a Mistake'

Drew Scott had never gotten a spray tan before, but he happily obliged when his Dancing with the Stars partner Emma Slater offered to give him one for Latin Night on the ABC reality competition.

Slater brought the Property Brothers star over to her house to administer the spray tan, though she did bring in reinforcements.

“I mean, I was helped by a technical professional, because if I had done the whole thing, he’d have been white on side and tan on the other,” Slater told reporters after Monday’s episode of DWTS.

Still, the spray tanning process didn’t go as planned.

“I made a mistake, though that no one will see,” said Scott. “You’re supposed to stand on these little foot thingies and I didn’t. The bottom of my feet are black.”

Added Slater: “It looks like he’s wearing little footies!”

WATCH: Interviews With Pros, Judges, Creators & More — Get Your Dancing with the Stars Fix!

But going into a special Tuesday night episode of DWTS, Scott — who is blogging about his experience on the show exclusively for PEOPLE — is more concerned about his hamstring than he is his fake tan.

The reality star suffered a hamstring injury during camera blocking rehearsal Sunday.

“I can’t do a full lunge, but luckily tonight I didn’t have to do that. The quickstep was staying tall and staying on my toes,” he said after his well-received routine Monday. “But for the rumba tomorrow, I’m going to be working on my hamstring all tonight and tomorrow. I don’t want it to slow me down.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (at 8 p.m. ET) on ABC. A special Latin Night episode airs Tuesday (at 9 p.m. ET) on ABC.