Peta Murgatroyd is currently partnered with singer Nick Lachey on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars while her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy dances with Nick’s wife Vanessa. The pro dancer is blogging about her experience on the ABC reality dance competition exclusively for PEOPLE. Follow Murgatroyd, 31, and Nick, 43, on Twitter!

It’s been a little bit of a tough week because Nick and I have both been kinda down.

Last week we really put everything out there for our contemporary routine. I saw Nick put himself out there both physically and emotionally — and I watched it back and honestly don’t know what he could have done better — but we didn’t see that hard work reflected in the scores. I wanted everyone to feel his emotion and love for his wife and how athletic the routine was and he really nailed it. It was by far his best dance.

Carrie Ann said that, but Len and Bruno weren’t too crazy about it. I feel like we’re at the point where we don’t know what else to do to get better scores. Four or five couples got three 8s last week and then we got two 7s. That was hard for Nick. He wants to at least be tying for someone in last place if that’s where we’re going to be. But people love Nick and every bit of feedback on social media is positive, so we’re maintaining a positive attitude — and last week really wasn’t about the scores, it was about sharing everyone’s stories.

It was so touching to get to tell Nick and Vanessa’s love story, but then we also got to hear about Vanessa and Nick welcoming their son Phoenix early and having to spend six weeks in the hospital with him. I absolutely cried watching their package. I think seeing another mom go through something like that really hits close to home.

Our son Shai was in hospital for three days when he was 11 days old and that was a really traumatic experience. I’ll never forget those days so I can’t even fathom what Nick and Vanessa went through for six weeks with Phoenix.

But this week we get to shift gears and have fun with Disney Night. We are doing a quickstep inspired by The Jungle Book and I feel really good going into tonight’s performance.

Nick actually got the steps down really early in the week so we’ve been spending a lot of time working on his frame. Nick has naturally bad posture. He’s always slouching and his shoulders slump forward, so he has to spend every second of the dance thinking about his frame. But he’s also got to remember the steps and perform — I know it’s not easy.

I know the judges are going to have notes on his frame, but I really hope they see how much he’s improved from our foxtrot in week 2. Nick has worked so hard and I just want him to be able to walk away from a dance and say, “It all came together.” We haven’t had that yet, but I hope that’s what he says after tonight!

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.