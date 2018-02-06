DWTS's Peta Murgatroyd & Maks Chmerkovskiy Have 'Relaxed on the Burping Rule' Since Their Wedding

Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are over halfway through their first year of marriage — and they’ve already noticed one important change in their relationship.

“I mean, I feel like I knew him pretty darn well before we got married,” Murgatroyd, 31, tells Steve Harvey in a sneak peek at the couple’s Tuesday appearance on his talk show. “But one thing I feel has changed a little bit [is] we’ve relaxed on the burping rule.”

“We had a deal, Peta and I, when we got together,” explains Chmerkovskiy, 38. “We’re not that couple that’s just going to get disgusting in front of each other.”

Now, Murgatroyd says “things have relaxed” somewhat.

“I will pee with the door open sometimes,” she admits. “But before, it was an absolute no-no!”

Another thing she’s noticed? Her hubby’s tech tendencies in the bathroom.

“Why do men always take their phones and play games for an hour?” she demands.

“Who said I’m playing games? I’m in my office!” he quips. “But when both legs fall asleep, that’s when I’m like, ‘Okay, now I’ve got to get up.’ ”

The Dancing with the Stars pros tied the knot on July 8, 2017, at Oheka Castle in Long Island, New York. Chmerkovskiy’s brother and fellow DWTS pro Val Chmerkovskiy served as best man. Other DWTS wedding guests included Tony Dovolani, Rumer Willis, Sharna Burgess — all of whom were in the wedding party — as well as Jenna Johnson, Nyle DiMarco and Candace Cameron Bure.

And the couple’s then-6-month-old son, Shai Aleksander, served a special role: He was the “prince of honor” at the nuptials.

“I can’t speak for every girl, but when you first step onto that runway and see the love of your life at the end of the path waiting for you, I think that’s going to be a moment that I’ve always waited for — just to see his face,” Murgatroyd previously told PEOPLE. “I’ve always wanted to get married — and only get married once — so this is really special moment for me.”