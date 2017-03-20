Dancing with the Stars Pays Tribute to 'Lovely Lady' Florence Henderson with Star on Its Ballroom Floor

Florence Henderson may no longer be with us, but she’s forever a part of the Dancing with the Stars family.

Ahead of the ABC dancing competition’s season 24 premiere on Monday evening, the series remembered the late actress, who passed away last November, with a sweet ballroom tribute.

Host Tom Bergeron took to Instagram hours before the show’s start to showcase a star on the ballroom floor that included Henderson’s name, season number and the show’s iconic Mirrorball.

“A lovely addition to our ballroom in memory of a lovely lady. @dancingabc #dwts,” longtime host Bergeron, 61, captioned the photo.

A lovely addition to our ballroom in memory of a lovely lady. @dancingabc #dwts A post shared by Tom Bergeron (@tombergeron) on Mar 20, 2017 at 8:36am PDT

Henderson died on Nov. 25 at the age of 82 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles after suffering heart failure.

Though she competed on season 11 of the reality series alongside pro partner Corky Ballas, she made multiple guest appearances on season 23 — in performances, at practices and in the audience — when her Brady Bunch costar Maureen McCormick competed with Artem Chigvintsev.

Following the death of her on-screen mother, McCormick shared a throwback photo of the two to Twitter from their time on the DWTS set: “You are in my heart forever Florence.”

You are in my heart forever Florence💕 pic.twitter.com/PABCuPubA2 — Maureen McCormick (@MoMcCormick7) November 25, 2016

Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Monday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.