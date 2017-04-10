Surprise! Peta Murgatroyd Reveals Vanessa Grimaldi Will Appear in Nick Viall's Bachelor-Themed DWTS Routine

Peta Murgatroyd is back in the Dancing with the Stars ballroom just months after welcoming son Shai with fiancé Maksim Chmerkovskiy in January — and she’s blogging about her experience exclusively for PEOPLE. Follow Murgatroyd, 30, and her partner, The Bachelor star Nick Viall, 37, on Twitter!

We didn’t get the best scores last week, but I actually loved our tango and thought it was Nick’s best dance yet.

My main goal with Nick is to get him to get rid of his nerves and I think he made great strides towards doing that last Monday. His confidence is up. “Nervous Nick” is finally disappearing and now I just want him to be confident and go out there and not worry about what people think.

I’m also hoping the judges start acknowledging his improvements. As he improves, our scores have kind of stayed the same. I would love to see him get all 7s or maybe even throw in an 8 because he’s getting so much better.

This week is “Most Memorable Year” week, which is so special on Dancing with the Stars because it gives the celebrities the chance to show everyone who they real are – not what made them famous but what makes them who they are. It allows us to see them in a different light and embrace them as down-to-earth-people and see where they came from. It’s special to get to be a part of telling their stories.

Were doing a rhumba and telling the story of how Nick met Vanessa Grimaldi on The Bachelor. He had put his heart on the line over a few seasons of the Bachelor show and he’s finally found happiness.

He’s embracing the character and loving the story line. We have the troupe girls playing the Bachelorettes and then I have the one-on-one date and in the end he has Vanessa. Vanessa isn’t dancing, per say, but you will see her as part of the routine. I think it’s a really fun story and he’s really excited. I’m hoping the audience gets excited too!

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.