DWTS' Nick Viall: One of the Challenges of Being the Bachelor Is 'Facing Lust While Focusing on Love'

Nick Viall will be dancing about a very personal chapter in his life for Monday’s Most Memorable Year night on Dancing with the Stars: his journey to find love on the Bachelor.

In a PEOPLE exclusive vlog, the former Bachelor said that he’s “excited” to go into tonight’s week four dance.

“I think it’s going to be a big week for everyone because it’s kind of everyone’s opportunity to talk about things near and dear to their heart,” Viall, 36, tells PEOPLE.

“No surprise for me, it was 2016 with being the Bachelor and most importantly, meeting Vanessa and finding love,” he explains.

In addition to finding love and getting engaged to his fiancée, Vanessa Grimaldi, on season 21, Viall adds that it’s also “kind of a build up to my past few years and kind of the ups and downs that I’ve gone through and just kind of validating that if you take risks, things can certainly work out.”

This week, Viall will be dancing the rumba — a.k.a. “the dance of lust and love” — with pro partner Peta Murgatroyd.

“I think Peta did a great job of kind of incorporating the choreography to fit almost like what it’s like to be the Bachelor and kind of the challenges of facing lust while focusing on love,” he explains, and adds that “it has a chance to be our best dance so far.”

In addition to his dance focusing on his journey to find love, Viall hints that Grimaldi might also be a part of the number. “I’m really excited to incorporate maybe Vanessa into the dance tonight,” he says, and adds, “so it should be a lot of fun.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.