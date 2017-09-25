Exclusive
Nick Lachey's DWTS Photo Diary: How He Gets Camera Ready
Nick Lachey is currently competing alongside his wife Vanessa on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars —and sharing photos from his experience exclusively with PEOPLE
Perfect Pair
At home, Nick Lachey is partnered with his wife Vanessa, with whom he has three children. But on season 25 of Dancing with the Stars, the singer is paired with pro dancer Peta Murgatroyd. Here, Lachey shares personal photos from his DWTS experience exclusively with PEOPLE.
Love Letter
"Nothing like love letters from the competition!" Lachey says of recieving a note on his dressing room mirror from wife Vanessa on premiere night, Sept. 18.
Strike a Pose
"Colby, our DWTS reality producer, and I working our best boy band pose. This guy works his ass off," says Lachey in a rehearsal room Sept. 19.
Man's New Best Friend
"Since I started DWTS, I now have a new best friend ... foam roller!" says Lachey (on Sept. 22).
Close Shave
"Cleaning it up for ballroom night #foxtrot," says Lachey, who will perform a foxtrot on Monday's episode.
Time to Shine
"Camera blocking time ... I might actually be able to pull this off!" says Lachey (with Murgatroyd on set Sept. 24).
