'I Was Just Handled by a Man!' Nick Lachey Dances with Maksim Chmerkovskiy in First DWTS Rehearsal Video

Nick Lachey is practicing for Dancing with the Stars — but it’s not with the pro you’re thinking of.

In rehearsal footage released exclusively to PEOPLE, the former 98 Degrees frontman gets a special lesson from none other than Maksim Chmerkovskiy, who is actually Nick’s wife Vanessa‘s partner. (Nick and Vanessa are going up against each other this season, as are their respective pros, Chmerkovskiy and his wife Peta Murgatroyd.)

In the clip, Chmerkovskiy coaches Nick through some steps. As the two complete their twirl around the studio, Vanessa and Murgatroyd squeal in delight.

“Wow!” Vanessa says. “Sexy.”

“I was just handled by a man!” Nick quips.

“Well technically, you handled me, because you were leading,” says Chmerkovskiy as the foursome dissolve into giggles.

PEOPLE caught up with Vanessa and Chmerkovskiy at the DWTS season 25 cast party in New York City this week, and they revealed that going spouse-to-spouse is already starting to complicate things at home.

“I messed up already,” said 36-year-old mom of three. “I told Nick, ‘Oh, I think we got a song!’ And then Nick told Peta.”

That got Chmerkovskiy, 37, caught in a lie with Murgatroyd, 31: “She was like, ‘Babe, I asked you and you said no!’ Damn it.”

Vanessa now knows there are some things she won’t be able to share with her hubby throughout the dance contest.

“I’m learning, maybe don’t tell him everything,” the former Total Request Live host said. “Maks is my TV husband, and Nick is my life husband. I have to learn how to separate. It’s really hard!”

Season 25 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.