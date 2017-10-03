DWTS Needs Maks Chmerkovskiy and Vanessa Lachey to ‘Play Nice for the Camera’: Source

The show must go on.

Co-host Erin Andrews revealed Maksim Chmerkovskiy sat out Monday night’s episode of Dancing with the Stars due to “a personal issue” (sources tell PEOPLE it was over a conflict with partner Vanessa Lachey due to their “big personalities”), but now a DWTS rep confirms he’ll be back in his dancing shoes for next week’s Most Memorable Year theme.

Still, an insider says that doesn’t mean Chmerkovskiy and Lachey (whose spouses are also paired on the reality competition) have resolved all their problems.

“They aren’t the first couple to have issues on DWTS, and they won’t be the last,” the source tells PEOPLE. “The pros are just as, if not more, popular than the stars when it comes to DWTS fans, and Maks is one of the show’s most recognizable faces. They definitely will want him and Vanessa to play nice for the camera, but I wouldn’t expect them to last long if they don’t find a way to actually work together.”

This isn’t the first time Chmerkovskiy, 37, has butted heads with his DWTS celebrity counterpart. In 2015, he told The Real of his season 13 partner, soccer star Hope Solo, “That’s literally the only person that I could dislike from my past, present or future.”

Meanwhile, he and Lachey, 36, have both complimented Alan Bernsten for filling in Monday.

“Thank YOU to @alanbersten and my new girl posse, the @dancingabc girls troop, @brittbenae@hayley.erbert @dance10jenna!!! This was the ULTIMATE guilty pleasure! #GirlsNight,” Lachey captioned an Instagram of their performance. “Don’t forget to vote! (Link in my Bio!) 😘 I can’t WAIT to get started tomorrow with @maksimc on week 4! We’re cookin up something special for you!”

Thank you @alanbersten for doing a great job stepping in for me…..again! #DWTS A post shared by @maksimc on Oct 3, 2017 at 11:40am PDT

Chmerkovskiy also posted a photo from the routine, simply writing, “Thank you @alanbersten for doing a great job stepping in for me…..again!”