Mr. T Brings DWTS' Judges and Audiences to Tears with Emotional 'Amazing Grace' Performance

Mr. T brought Dancing with the Stars audiences and judges to tears on Monday night with his emotional performance.

Dancing alongside pro partner Kym Herjavec, the former pro wrestler performed a waltz for week four’s “Most Memorable Year” night.

Reflecting on his cancer battle, Mr. T said he chose to dance to the tunes of “Amazing Grace.”

“Every time I hear that song, it would send chills to my body,” he said. “I want to honor God through this dance that I do because the grace of God saved me and that’s why I feel I’m here.”

The former A-Team star was diagnosed with T-cell lymphoma in 1995, and previously told PEOPLE, “that’s why I’m dancing.”

“I’m dancing for the kids at St. Jude [Children’s Research Hospital] and Shriners [Hospitals for Children],” he said.

After performing his waltz with Herjavec, who was emotional hearing about his story during rehearsals, the 64-year-old earned positive reviews — and brought tears to the eyes of judges and viewers.

Holding back tears, Carrie Ann Inaba told Mr. T, “Your faith radiated out of you in that dance and provided us all with like another level of faith. It was gallant, it was gentile and it was full of grace.”

“You two are definitely the A team,” Len Goodman told the duo. “As for you Mr. T, I admire you more than any other celebrity because you’re right outside your comfort zone and yet you’ve come out, you’ve worked hard and I truly admire you.”

Added Julianne Hough: “Your story was so evident here on the stage tonight and again I’m choked up too because God is good.”

Mr. T earned a 28/40 for his performance.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.