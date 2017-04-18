'Alan's Officially Fired!': Maksim Chmerkovskiy Will Officially Return to DWTS After Being Sidelined for Injury

Dancing with the Stars audiences will see Maksim Chmerkovskiy return to the ballroom very soon!

After he was sidelined as a result of a calf injury during week one, the pro dancer has been recovering and unable to dance with celebrity partner Heather Morris.

But on Monday evening’s week five episode, Chmerkovskiy, 37, revealed that he’ll be back next week!

“Alan’s officially fired!” said Chmerkovskiy, who has continued to remain involved in Morris’ dancing journey by attending weekly rehearsals and the live show. “I’m taking over as of tonight.”

Since Chmerkovskiy was hurt during rehearsals on the Friday following his week one performance, troupe member Alan Bertsen has been filling in as pro dancer — but Chmerkovskiy has continued to impart his guidance on the weekly dance numbers. “Maks really took charge of this studio,” Bersten said in a PEOPLE exclusive clip of the duo’s Monday night performance.

On April 3, the new dad said that he was improving faster than expected.

“I’m walking now. I’m making strides a little faster than expected,” he revealed on DWTS. “I’m hoping for like a full comeback end of this week. And then we’ll start rehearsing —.”

“Not this week. My goal is next week. This week I just don’t want to do something stupid and regret it,” he told PEOPLE at the time. “I want to do the right thing. If this is the result of one week then I’m sure I’ll be more than ready.”

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.