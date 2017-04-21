DWTS' Maksim Chmerkovskiy Shows Off His 'Farmer's Tan' (and Fit Physique) in Shirtless Photo: 'I Will Never Live This Down'

Maksim Chmerkovskiy will be bringing the heat to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom when he returns next week!

In an Instagram photo on Friday, Chmerkovskiy showed off his farmer’s tan, and fit physique, in a shirtless photo alongside celebrity partner Heather Morris.

“This Monday @dancingabc @heatherrelizabethh #teamMaksimumHeat #IWillNeverLiveThisDown #FarmerTanGameStrong,” he captioned the photo of the duo in front of a green screen.

Sporting white Calvin Klein underwear, jean overalls and a black bandana on his head, the 37-year-old new dad stared intensely into the camera while Morris, 30, struck a similarly hilarious and commanding pose.

Since being sidelined as a result of a calf injury during week one, Chmerkovskiy has been on the mend while Alan Bertsen has been filling in as the pro dancer.

But on Monday night’s week five Disney Night on DWTS, Chmerkovskiy revealed that he will be back for week six.

“Alan’s officially fired!” said Chmerkovskiy, who has continued to remain involved in Morris’ dancing journey by attending weekly rehearsals and the live show. “I’m taking over as of tonight.”

On April 3, the new dad said that he was improving faster than expected. “I’m walking now. I’m making strides a little faster than expected,” he revealed on DWTS.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC