DWTS' Maksim Chmerkovskiy Is Taking His Injury 'Very Seriously' and Doesn't 'Have a Concrete Return Date'

Maksim Chmerkovskiy is on the mend and isn’t sure how long his injury will prevent him from returning to Dancing with the Stars.

The DWTS pro sustained a calf injury in rehearsal on Friday and had to cheer on Alan Bersten — who filled in for Chmerkovskiy — and celebrity partner Heather Morris as they competed in week 2.

Ahead of Monday’s episode, a source revealed to PEOPLE that Chmerkovskiy will not perform “for a few weeks.”

And on Tuesday, the new dad disclosed that he will be missing next week’s show and isn’t certain when he will return to the reality dancing competition series.

“Thank you all for so much love and support! And for having @heatherrelizabethh back with all your votes. I’m also very excited about her and @alanbersten Tango next week,” Chmerkovskiy, 37, captioned a photo of himself sporting a hospital gown.

“Please rest assured that I’m taking this thing very seriously and, although I don’t have a concrete return date, I’ll give it my all!” the post continued. “In the mean time here’s me, making bad social media choices.”

News of Chmerkovskiy’s injury was announced Monday on Good Morning America after DWTS cameras caught it in real time, showing the pro dancer in the middle of a spin with Morris when he cried out in pain and clutched his leg.

