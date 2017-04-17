Brrr! Maksim Chmerkovskiy Turns into Frozen's Olaf During DWTS Disney Week Rehearsals with Heather Morris

Maksim Chmerkovskiy may still be on the mend, but he’s still bringing the magic to the Dancing with the Stars ballroom!

On Monday night’s episode of the reality dance competition series, the celebrity competitors and their pro partners will dance Disney-inspired numbers for the show’s seasonal Disney week.

Despite not being able to perform on Monday evening as a result of his injury, Chmerkovskiy is still heavily involved throughout Heather Morris‘ weekly dance rehearsals, and refers to himself as “the captain of this ship. I say when it goes.”

In a PEOPLE exclusive sneak at Morris’ upcoming jazz number with troupe member Alan Bersten, Chmerkovskiy, 37, turns into Olaf from Frozen — and it is too cute!

“I might not be dancing this week, but I still know how to bring the magic,” Chmerkovskiy teases in the video.

With the snap of a finger, Chmerkovskiy makes snow fall from the sky as Morris, 30, and Alan Bersten dance. “See, now you get into character,” he jokes.

Though he has served as Chmerkovskiy’s fill-in while the pro dancer is injured, Bersten admits that “Maks really took charge of this studio” and “he wants to focus on these characters because jazz is a very character-driven dance.”

“I need you to become the characters,” Chmerkovskiy explains to the dancing duo.

But Morris needs a visual example of what he wants. “Can you just like show us?” she asks.

And with a second snap of the finger, the new dad turns into Olaf from Frozen. We’re pretty sure his 3-month -old son, Shai, would be impressed by his dad’s snowman dance moves!

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.